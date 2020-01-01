NEWS Post Malone leads 2020 Billboard Music Awards nominations with 16 Newsdesk Share with :





The 25-year-old singer has been shortlisted for 15 different awards, with two of his nods being in the Top Rap Song category, one for 'Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse') - on which he collaborated with Swae Lee, and again for 'Wow'.



Post's nominations also include the prestigious Top Artist award, which he will contest against Billie Eilish and Khalid - who both received 12 nominations - as well as Jonas Brothers and Taylor Swift.



Lil Nas X follows him with 13 nominations, including in the Top Male Artist category, for which Post is also shortlisted along with DaBaby, Khalid, and Ed Sheeran.



Top Female Artist will be contested by Billie, Taylor, Ariana Grande, Lizzo and Halsey, and BTS, Dan + Shay, Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5 and Panic! At The Disco will fight it out for Top Duo/Group.



The prestigious Top Billboard 200 Album accolade will go to either Billie for 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Ariana for 'Thank U, Next', 'Free Spirit' by Khalid, Post's 'Hollywood's Bleeding' or Taylor's 'Lover'.



And in the Top 100 Song category, Lil Nas X's smash collaboration with Billy Ray Cyrus, 'Old Town Road', is in contention, along with Lewis Capaldi's 'Someone You Loved', Billie's 'bad guy', Lizzos 'Truth Hurts' and Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabellos 'Senorita'.



Elsewhere, while Kanye West has previously been recognised in the rap categories, this year he's shortlisted for Top Gospel and Top Christian Artist, with his Sunday Service Choir also up for the former.



He's also got an impressive four nods in the Top Gospel Song category for his tracks 'Closed on Sunday', 'Follow God' - which is also up for Top Christian Song - 'On God' and 'Selah', with Kirk Franklin's 'Love Theory' rounding out the category



And the 'Bound 2' hitmaker is also up for both Top Christian Album and Top Gospel Album for his 'Jesus Is King' record.



The Billboard Music Awards usually take place in May each year but were postponed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.



They will now take place on 14 October, with Kelly Clarkson returning as host.





Billboard Music Awards selected nominations:





ARTIST AWARDS



Top Artist:

Billie Eilish

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Post Malone

Taylor Swift



Top New Artist:

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Roddy Ricch



Top Male Artist:

DaBaby

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran



Top Female Artist:

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Lizzo

Taylor Swift



Top Duo/Group:

BTS

Dan + Shay

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco



Top Billboard 200 Artist:

Drake

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Post Malone

Taylor Swift



Top Hot 100 Artist:

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone





ALBUM AWARDS



Top Billboard 200 Album:

Billie Eilish ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’

Ariana Grande ‘Thank U, Next’

Khalid ‘Free Spirit’

Post Malone ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’

Taylor Swift ‘Lover’



Top Soundtrack:

‘Aladdin’

‘Descendants 3’

‘Frozen II’

‘K-12’ by Melanie Martinez

‘The Dirt’ by Motley Crue





SONG AWARDS



Top Hot 100 Song:

Lewis Capaldi ‘Someone You Loved’

Billie Eilish ‘bad guy’

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus ‘Old Town Road’

Lizzo ‘Truth Hurts’

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello ‘Señorita’



Top Streaming Song:

Chris Brown ft. Drake ‘No Guidance’

Billie Eilish ‘bad guy’

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus ‘Old Town Road’

Lil Tecca ‘Ran$om’

Post Malone & Swae Lee ‘Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)’



Top Selling Song:

Lewis Capaldi ‘Someone You Loved’

Billie Eilish ‘bad guy’

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus ‘Old Town Road’

Lizzo ‘Truth Hurts’

Blake Shelton ‘God’s Country