NEWS Ian Brown releases anti-lockdown song Newsdesk Share with :





The former Stone Roses frontman has reiterated his stance on the coronavirus pandemic and unveiled his new song 'Little Seed Big Tree'.



He sings: "A sonic lockdown in your home town. A sonic lockdown, can you feel me now?



"A sonic lockdown, state shakedown, a mass breakdown. Put your muzzle on, get back in your basket. Get behind your doors cos living here is drastic."



The track comes after he made a number of comments on social media, urging people not to wear masks despite the advice of the government and medical professionals battling the spread of the virus.



Earlier this month, he wrote: "NO LOCKDOWN NO TESTS NO TRACKS NO MASKS NO VAX (sic)"



And he would go on to defend his comments from heavy criticism.



He claimed: "To all of you asking about my medical qualifications I have the same as the computer seller bill gates ( biggest funder of the world health organisation). (sic)"



He has faced backlash from fans, including former 'X Factor' duo Jedward - John and Edward Grimes - who delivered a lighthearted but scathing response after he addressed critics calling him a conspiracy theorist.



They wrote: "Hi Ian you discredited yourself with your backward views and non logical actions

"The Public have lost all respect and credibility for your views! Your music and cheekbones are a dream but your tweets are a nightmare (sic)"



However, Ian has stood his ground, and on Thursday evening (17.09.20) he again ranted on social media hours before releasing his new track.



He tweeted: "NOBODY IS NO F***ER TO TELL YOU TO WEAR A MASK (sic)"