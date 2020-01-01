Ricky Martin: 'I am my children's stability'

Ricky Martin gives his children "stability" by taking them "everywhere" he goes.

The 48-year-old singer shares 12-year-old twins Matteo and Valentino, two-year-old Lucia and ten-month-old Renn with husband Jwan Yosef.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Ricky was asked how he manages as a parent and a music industry veteran, and he replied: "People tell me, 'Oh, my God, you bring your kids everywhere with you. Don't they need stability?' And I'm like, 'Yes, of course.' They were born on the road. I am their stability.

"When I'm not around, that's when they feel unstable. What they are used to is waking up after the concert, we hop in the bus, we wake up in the next city.

"Now that we're here in quarantine, my routine is, from the family room we go to take a shower, then we put on the PJs. We drink milk, we sing a song, and we go to bed. As long as you have a routine, they are appreciative. And as long as I'm around."

Ricky is currently in lockdown with his children, husband and mother, and admitted that restrictions are "very strict" due to his parent's age.

However, he's well aware that he has it easy compared to many others.

"I have a very loud house, in the sense that I have kids," he smiled. "We're under a strict quarantine because my mom is here. It's very severe - I think that's the only way we can stop this from doing more harm. But I am very lucky. I am in a comfortable home where my kids can play. Whenever your head goes the wrong way, you just look at your kids, your husband, your mother, and you (think), 'We've got to shape up'."