Dave Grohl always wants to quit Foo Fighters after tours

Dave Grohl has confessed that he ends every major Foo Fighters tour by swearing he will quit the band.

The former Nirvana star admitted life on the road takes a huge toll on him and when he gets home he can't imagine recording another album, let alone touring again.

"It’s kind of a running joke with everyone in my life where, after I’ve been on the road for a year and a half, I come home from tour and say, ‘I’m never doing that again. That’s it. That’s the last time. Never ever again...'" Grohl told AC/DC star Brian Johnson during an appearance in a new Sky Arts documentary.

"All my friends look at me and say, 'Bulls**t. There’s no way'," he added.

Fortunately for fans of the band, the rock legend conceded he quickly recovers from the stress of touring.

"After a month and a half, I’ve got a guitar in my lap and I’m writing songs and I call the guys and say, ‘Let’s make another record'," he explained.

Grohl has had more time to work on new music this year, as the Foo Fighters first postponed, and then ultimately last month cancelled their 25th anniversary Van Tour amid concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.