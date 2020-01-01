John Legend: 'Chrissy's third pregnancy was a surprise'

John Legend has shared that his wife Chrissy Teigen's third pregnancy was "a surprise".

The couple, who have been married since 2013, revealed in August they are expecting a new baby in the music video for John’s latest single Wild. In an interview on Lorraine on Thursday John confessed the news initially came as a bit of a shock.

Asked if they were looking forward to the birth, he responded: "We’re so grateful and excited. It was a surprise but we’re excited."

"A quarantine surprise," presenter Lorraine joked, adding: "I think there’s going to be quite a few of those, John."

John quipped: "I think so. I think that’s one thing my album can help you out with too if you’re interested," referring to his latest release, Bigger Love.

The All Of Me singer, who shares a daughter Luna, four, and son Miles, two, with Chrissy also opened up about the family's celebrations for the couple's seventh wedding anniversary.

"We stayed home and it was really lovely. Our kids congratulated us, I cooked dinner for her, we exchanged presents and it was a lovely anniversary," he smiled.

Chrissy revealed earlier this month that although she'd been put on strict "super serious" bed rest for two weeks, she'd still been up and about.