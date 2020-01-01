NEWS Dave Grohl wants to split Foo Fighters after every tour Newsdesk Share with :





The 'Everlong' hitmaker has admitted that as soon as he gets home from a long stint on the road, he feels like calling it quits, but his bandmates never believe him, because it's not long before he's ready to get back into the studio again.



Speaking to AC/DC's Brian Johnson for the Sky Arts documentary 'Brian Johnson Meets Dave Grohl', he said: “I don’t know what else I would do.



“It’s kind of a running joke with everyone in my life where after I’ve been on the road for a year and a half I come home from tour and say, ‘I’m never doing that again. That’s it. That’s the last time. Never ever again. I’m going to take two years off’.



“And all my friends look at me and say, ‘B*******. There’s no way’.



“And after a month and a half I’ve got a guitar in my lap and I’m writing songs and I call the guys and say, ‘Let’s make another record’. Every time.”



The band were set to hit the road for their 25th anniversary 'Van Tour' of North America in April, but it's been postponed until 2021 due to Covid-19.



The 'Pretender' rockers were due to hit the road for 11 shows across the US, revisiting the places on their 1995 jaunt.



Meanwhile, the 'Learn to Fly’ group's upcoming LP also had to be "shelved" indefinitely, due to the pandemic, with no news yet on when it will be released.



However, the former Nirvana drummer previously teased fans that it's "like their David Bowie 'Let's Dance' record".

The follow-up to 2017's 'Concrete and Gold' features a lot of old school dance sounds just like the late music legend's iconic 1983 LP, which was co-produced by groove master Nile Rodgers.



The frontman said in May: "I'm supposed to be on tour right now. "We were supposed to start the tour in the middle of April, and I was really looking forward to it, because we finished making a record, and the record is so good, and we were so excited for people to hear it, we were so excited to go out and play it.



"It's filled with these anthemic, huge, sing-along rock songs. It's weird, because it's almost like a dance record in a weird way - not an EDM, disco, modern dance record.



"It's got groove, man. To me, it's like our David Bowie's 'Let's Dance' record. That's what we wanted to make, 'cause we were, like, 'Let's make this really up, fun record."