NEWS Lady Gaga drew on childhood mental health struggles for new book Newsdesk Share with :





Lady Gaga's childhood battle with mental health issues heavily influenced her new book.



The Stupid Love hitmaker is currently working on Channel Kindness, a collection of 51 stories from around the world, with her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, and she reveals the project is inspired by her own struggles as a kid.



'I didn't know how to stand up for myself without feeling embarrassed," the Shallow singer tells People magazine, while her mum admits the writing and editing process has at times left her feeling 'horrible', realising she wasn't able to support her daughter when she was struggling.



"There was a shame of sharing some of this with me, and I feel horrible about that," Cynthia shares. "I was raised differently, where you just have to be tough and not talk about your emotions."



The Star is Born actress hopes the pair's literary venture will help young fans.



"There are things that create highways from heart to heart, where we can hold compassion and empathy, where we can celebrate everybody's resilience," Gaga says. "When I was younger and had mental issues, my mom didn't know how to communicate with me about it. We've found a way to channel kindness into our lives in a way that's also healed our relationship."



Channel Kindness will be available on 22 September.