NEWS Kanye West urinates on Grammy Award as he fights for record label release Newsdesk Share with :





Kanye West has made it clear he's serious about freezing his business relationships with bosses at Sony and Universal by appearing to urinate on one of his 21 Grammy Awards.



The Stronger rapper is desperately trying to buy back his masters from company executives so he can officially own his recordings, and he has pledged not to release any new music until he's released from his record label contract.

After tweeting dozens of pages of one of his contracts to illustrate how binding they are on Tuesday the rap star uploaded a video of himself seemingly urinating on one of his Grammy statues.



It's the latest in a run of bizarre actions from the artist which began in early July when Kanye announced he would be running for election as U.S. President. Kim Kardashian has since professed her husband's odd behaviour was during a bipolar episode.



Earlier this week, West stated on Twitter: "I'm not putting no more music out till I'm done with my contract with Sony and Universal... On God... in Jesus name... come and get me. I'm not industry bro... I refuse to argue with black men on labels we don't own... even twitter (sic)."



He continued by mentioning: "I have the utmost respect for all brothers" and insisting: "no more dissing each other on labels we don't own."



He then urged fans to share love: "let's show God that we are Gods people... my ego gets the best of me too... God doesn't measure us by money in his kingdom... let's love each other (sic)."