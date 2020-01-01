Iggy Pop donates new song 'Free' to help end cruel monkey experiments

"Anyone can see the pain and terror in these monkeys' eyes. No one should have to suffer like this," says Iggy Pop, who has just donated his song "Free" to PETA US for a new video shining a spotlight on the suffering of monkeys subjected to psychological and physical torment in laboratories.The new video features footage from PETA US investigations into a National Institutes of Health (NIH) experimenter's painful, invasive, and deadly "monkey fright" tests, in which they inflict permanent and traumatic brain damage on monkeys and then terrorise them with fake snakes and spiders.University of Massachusetts–Amherst solitary confinement experiments and NIH maternal deprivation experiments, in which distraught monkeys were driven insane in small, barren cages and baby monkeys were torn away from their mothers, respectively, are also featured in the video, as are tests by notorious multibillion-dollar "laboratory-for-hire" Covance.Numerous published studies have shown that animal experimentation wastes resources and lives, as more than 90% of highly promising results from basic scientific research – much of it involving animal testing – fail to lead to treatments for humans. And 95% of new medications that are found to be safe and effective in animals fail in human clinical trials.Iggy Pop joins a long list of musicians – including Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Paul McCartney, The Black Keys, Sia, Morrissey, and Chrissie Hynde – who have donated their songs to PETA US.PETA – whose motto reads, in part, that "animals are not ours to experiment on" – opposes speciesism, a human-supremacist worldview. For more information, please visit PETA.org.uk.