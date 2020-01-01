NEWS Ray J files for divorce Newsdesk Share with :





Singer and TV personality Ray J has seemingly given up on saving his marriage after filing for divorce.



According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, he filed papers in Los Angeles on Monday, and he is asking a judge for joint custody of his two children with Princess Love.



The couple has been estranged since late last year and reports suggested the two were living apart throughout the Covid-19 crisis.



Ray J, who has hired the services of top divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, claims he and his wife have a prenuptial agreement, which outlines support, and personal property which is not a part of the marriage. He has asked the judge to enforce the agreement.



Princess Love originally filed for divorce in early July, but quickly dismissed it, suggesting the couple was working things out.



Weeks later, Ray J revealed he was back with his kids and it appeared the couple was back together.



The marriage started to fall apart last year when pregnant Princess publicly accused Ray J of "stranding" her in Las Vegas while he partied with friends.



Ray J and Princess Love tied the knot in 2016.



She has yet to respond to her husband's divorce petition.