Billie Eilish's brother Finneas O'Connell waiting until after coronavirus pandemic to release new album

The 'Bad Guy' hitmaker and her producer sibling write and record her songs together, and Finneas - who is also working on his own material - would rather wait until they can tour again before dropping their next records.



Speaking to The Herald Sun newspaper in Australia, he said: "I have a desperate desire not to release them during Covid-19.



"It's the vaccine record! I want it to be the album everyone's out dancing in the streets to."



Despite not wanting to release them at the moment, Finneas, 23, did reveal he and Billie are hard at work on their projects.



He added: "Billie and I are full steam ahead on her next record, I'm working on my own album too. I haven't suffered at all because of my set-up.



"Billie and I can work one-on-one, and I'm working remotely with other artists who FaceTime me and ask if I want to work on a song."



Billie, 18, has become a global superstar after releasing her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' last year.



However, she recently insisted their working relationship hasn't changed since their early days creating music together.



She explained: "There's a lot of disagreeing and agreeing - everything you can possibly disagree about and everything you can possibly agree about with him. But it makes everything closer to home. Does that make sense?

"Like when we're on tour, I go with my brother and my mum comes and my dad comes. We're leaving our home but we're all still home a little bit.



"But writing with him, it was so natural at first. It really wasn't disingenuous, it was just like, 'We live two feet away from each other, why don't we do this together?'



"We still make stuff in the same room, we don't need a big studio or whatever. We use my brother's tiny little room in our tiny little house and it still works for us."