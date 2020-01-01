NEWS Katy Perry delighted with Taylor Swift's gift to newborn daughter Newsdesk Share with :





Katy Perry has professed that she is so pleased with the personalised blanket Taylor Swift sent her newborn daughter Daisy, that she hopes her child cherishes it forever.



Katy and Taylor were feuding rivals for several years after reportedly falling out in 2013 over a dispute over backing dancers. However, the pair publicly buried the hatchet in recent times and now openly praise each other.



The Bad Blood singer even responded to news her one-time nemesis was expecting a baby with fiance Orlando Bloom by sending a thoughtful gift.



Katy revealed the gesture in a post to Instagram on Sunday two weeks after the birth of her daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom.



Sharing a photo of a blanket, which has been embroidered with a flower and the words "Baby Bloom", Perry wrote: "Miss (daisy and dove emojis) adores her hand embroidered blankie from miss Taylor Swift."



She added: "hope it's one she drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognizable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager."



The blanket was sent with a card, addressed to "Katy and Orlando (and little one)" dated 3 May - so Taylor appears to have sent the card earlier on in the Firework hitmaker's pregnancy.