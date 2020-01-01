Justin and Hailey Bieber celebrate second wedding anniversary with romantic picnic

Justin and Hailey Bieber marked their second wedding anniversary by enjoying a romantic picnic on Sunday.

The couple tied the knot in September 2018 in a courthouse in New York, before exchanging vows in front of friends and family a year later in South Carolina.

And to celebrate their official second anniversary, Justin and Hailey opted for a low-key outing together - taking their favourite foods on a picnic.

Hailey shared a picture of the occasion on her Instagram page, in a snap of herself laying on a picnic blanket while showing off her toned stomach in a cropped T-shirt and high waisted jeans.

"Picnic lady," she captioned the image.

Justin didn't share any pictures from the picnic on his Instagram page, but he did share a sweet video of his wife singing Jhene Aiko's Never Call Me, writing alongside it: "2 years today @haileybieber .. xoxo."

He also posted images of himself and Hailey - wearing the same T-shirt as she was at the picnic - pulling funny faces at the camera, writing: "Sunday funday."