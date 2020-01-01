NEWS Jaden Smith: 'Sofia Richie and I have been friends for ten years' Newsdesk Share with :





Jaden Smith has shut down rumours he's dating Sofia Richie, insisting the pair have been "friends for like ten years".



The 22-year-old musician son of actors Will and Jada Pinkett Smith was seen at the beach with Sofia, also 22, earlier this month, sparking rumours of a budding romance.



However, speaking during an appearance on iHeart Radios On-Air With Ryan Seacrest show, Jaden insisted: “You know, I actually don’t look at the internet, so I didn’t see that.



“Me and Sofia have been friends for like ten years," he added, noting, “we’ve been going to the beach pretty consistently for ten years too. Yeah, we’re just homies and we love each other and it was fun.”



Speculation was rife the stars had fallen for each other after they were reportedly seen being openly affectionate with one another.



“They spent the afternoon playing on the beach together with friends. But Sofia and Jaden only had eyes for each other,” an E! News source shared.



“They swam in the water together and wrapped their arms around each other. They held hands as they went in and out of the water and then they pulled each other in for a hug.”



Sofia, the daughter of Lionel Richie, recently split with Kourtney Kardashian's ex-partner Scott Disick for the final time, according to reports, with the pair apparently not on speaking terms following the demise of their on/off, three-year romance.