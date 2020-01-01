Demi Lovato: 'I'm living proof you don't have to give in to suicidal thoughts'

Demi Lovato opened up about dealing with "suicidal thoughts and depression" in an inspiring message to mark World Suicide Prevention Day on Thursday.

The 28-year-old singer has been an advocate for mental health for years and has been even more vocal since her near-fatal drug overdose in 2018. To mark the day on social media, the Cool for the Summer star told her followers how she has dealt with her struggles.

"Today is World Suicide Prevention Day," she wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram. "Since a young age I've dealt with suicidal thoughts and depression. I've been very vocal in raising the awareness of mental health because it is possible to see the light when you start the work on yourself. I'm living proof that you never have to give into those thoughts."

Demi added that her new song OK Not to Be OK, her new collaboration with DJ Marshmello, can be considered an "anthem" for anyone who is also struggling.

"I've had many days where I've struggled but please let this song be an anthem to anyone who needs it right now," she continued. "You can get through whatever it is you're going through... I'm here for you always, you are not alone and I love you... Take care of yourself, and listen to your loved ones. Remember, It's Ok Not To Be Ok."