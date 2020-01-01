NEWS New Tom Petty track hits streaming services Newsdesk Share with :





The music legend's estate has released 1994's 'Confusion Wheel', which is set to feature on the upcoming 'Wildflowers and All the Rest' boxset.



It was penned during the sessions for his solo LP, 'Wildflowers'.



The full 15-track disc for the boxset will follow on October 16.



The Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers star's estate have so far released the tracks ‘There Goes Angela (Dream Away)’, ‘You Don’t Know How It Feels’ and ‘Wildflowers’.



Adria Petty - whose father died from an accidental overdose in October 2017 - previously revealed that in preparing the project "with the community of the Heartbreakers that my dad had in a really holistic way, we waited so that we could do that in a really beautiful and thorough way. And we've just been having so much fun with everybody and working with Dana [Petty's second wife] and the band and everybody to just really put this masterpiece in the framing that it deserved."



The 45-year-old director added that she wanted to release it early as a gift to fans during the Covid-19 pandemic.

She explained: "When this (Covid-19) crisis came around, we really wanted to give people something beautiful ... We found a demo for 'You Don't Know How It Feels' that felt really sweet and authentic and sincere. And we wanted to put it out a little bit early, even though we're not quite ready to put the project out, to share something without really asking for anything in exchange - to try to lighten everybody's load a little bit with something dad left behind that we didn't know was there."



Meanwhile, Petty's family were forced to send a cease and desist letter President Donald Trump in June, after he played 'I Won't Back Down' at a campaign rally.



The late singer's widow Dana, ex-wife Jane, and children Adria and Annakim issued a statement slamming the US leader for using the track to "further a campaign that leaves too many Americans and common sense behind" after it was used at a gathering in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and stressed that they didn't support the president, and the music legend didn't either.