Paris Hilton doesn't discuss conservatorship with Britney Spears

Paris Hilton doesn't discuss Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship with her pal because she doesn't want to make the star "uncomfortable".

The Toxic hitmaker's dad Jamie Spears was put in charge of his daughter's welfare and finances in 2008, following the superstar's headline-grabbing meltdown. He relinquished some control last year as he battled ill health and passed things over to Britney's longtime caregiver, Jodi Montgomery.

Following a court hearing in Los Angeles last week, a judge ruled the situation should remain the same, extending the conservatorship until February 2021

Speaking on Wednesday's instalment of Andy Cohen Live on Sirius XM, the host asked DJ and hotel heiress Paris if the conservatorship drama is “something that you talk to her about as a friend,” but the Stars Are Blind hitmaker insisted the topic is off-limits.

“No, I don’t like bringing things up like that,” she explained. “She is so sweet and so innocent and such a nice girl. We just talk about happy things. Music, fashion… fun things. I never like to bring up negative things and make people feel uncomfortable, so I’ve never talked about it with her.”

She continued: "I feel like if you are an adult, you should be able to live your life and not be controlled,. I think that maybe stems from me being controlled so much so I can understand how that would feel and I can’t imagine right now if that was still happening to me."

The conservatorship has proved unpopular among fans, who have taken to social media with the #FreeBritney campaign, demanding the legal arrangement be scrapped.

"After just working your whole life and working so hard, she’s this icon and I just feel like she has no control of her life whatsoever and I just don’t think that’s fair," Paris added.