Kanye West loses bid to land ballot spot in Ohio

Kanye West's election dreams have taken another big hit - he has lost his bid to run in Ohio.

Last month, the Jesus Walks rapper sued the state's elections chief Frank LaRose after he was denied a spot on the presidential ballot.

Secretary of State LaRose rejected a nearly-15,000-signature petition and other election paperwork from West, citing mismatched information, prompting West to file a complaint, insisting the official had a duty to accept any petition for an independent candidate, as long as there is no protest filed against it and it does not violate state law.

But he will now remain off Ohio's presidential ballot after a decision this month by the state’s high court.

In a unanimous ruling, the Ohio Supreme Court officials determined LaRose acted lawfully when he rejected the paperwork the rapper submitted.

West has only made the ballot in 12 states - Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah and Vermont - after announcing his plans in July to run against President Donald Trump at the general election in November.

He recently opened up about his reasons for wanting to run for president, and believes he would make a great leader because he's aware of people's feelings.

"The reason I eventually will make a great president is because I’m sensitive," the father-of-four explained in the second part of his interview with Nick Cannon for his YouTube podcast. "I’m here to serve, even as a Gemini, I feel the energy in the room, I read body language, I read this energy and I hurt.

“I hurt for the country. I hurt for not just Black people but I hurt for all people of America and I hurt for all people of the world. I hurt for everyone’s children," Kanye shared.