Joni Mitchell set to unveil archive collection featuring rare recordings

Joni Mitchell has announced the upcoming release of a special box set that will feature rare archival recordings of her music.

The folk singer promulgated that the project, titled Joni Mitchell Archives will launch with Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967) on 30 October. The rest of the collection will then be unveiled over the next few years.

The Early Years album will feature nearly six hours of previously unreleased material, including the hitmaker's earliest performance at the age of 19.

"A lot of these songs, I just lost them," Mitchell said in a statement.

"They fell away. They only exist in these recordings," she revealed.

Admitting she snubbed her early recordings because they earned her a 'folk singer' tag, Joni confessed: "For so long I rebelled against the term... I would get p**sed off if they put that label on me."

Joni declared she had a change of heart since reviewing her work.

"I listened and... it was beautiful. It made me forgive my beginnings. And I had this realization... I was a folk singer!" she shared.

The Early Years release will also include a 40-page booklet, with several unseen photos and liner notes featuring conversations between Mitchell and music writer-turned-filmmaker director Cameron Crowe.