Alicia Keys launches $1 billion fund for black businesses

Alicia Keys has launched a $1 billion dream fund for black-owned businesses.

The No One singer announced the full details of her latest initiative while explaining why she agreed to perform at the National Football League's Kickoff event for its 2020 season on Thursday, revealing NFL bosses will be contributing to the endowment fund.

"We are already seeing the blatant injustices that are going on around us," Keys wrote in an open letter published on Billboard.

"As an artist, I'm always thinking about how can I use my platform to further racial equity. This fund is one of the answers and our goal is to empower Black America through investing in Black businesses, Black investors, institutions, entrepreneurs, schools and banks in a way to create sustainable solutions," she declared.

Explaining the idea for the fund came about as she watched the Black Lives Matter protests in America this spring and summer, Keys revealed she wanted to find a way to help those in need.

"The initial goal of $1 billion is to ensure a substantial commitment," Keys said adding: "Even with that it does not come close to closing the economic gap."

The R&B star proclaimed: "The next steps are to reach out to different industries to invite them to invest in racial justice and create a multi-billion dollar endowment across business sectors."