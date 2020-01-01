Miranda Lambert creates fund to help struggling musicians pay vet bills

Miranda Lambert and her MuttNation partners have teamed up with the Waggle Foundation's veterinary assistance group to help musicians' pets during the coronavirus pandemic.

The new MuttNation Fund will offer financial help to members of the music community who are struggling to pay vet bills due to financial hardships brought on by the lockdown, which has shut down concert venues and grounded tours.

The Mama's Broken Heart singer revealed she came up with the fund after a member of her touring band was hit with unexpected expenses related to veterinary care.

"It really hit home when my backup singer and close friend Gwen's shelter dog, Earl, became extremely ill in early March, just as the pandemic was taking hold and our tour had to stop," Lambert explained. "After taking him to several vets, she was told Earl had a rare liver disorder," she continued, noting: "Earl is doing great now, but he'll require ongoing treatment for the rest of his life. It was such an unexpected major expense at an already tough time."

The ailing pup sparked an idea for Lambert.

"It got me thinking that there must be a lot more people whose careers in the music industry have been on pause due to lack of live performance opportunities, and who are struggling with their pets' vet bills," she said.

Musicians, recording engineers, songwriters, and tour crew members can apply for pet assistance via the MuttNation Fund on the Waggle Foundation's website.

"I knew I had to do something and thought that starting this fund would help both the music community that's been so supportive of me, and their pets," Lambert added.