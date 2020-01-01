R. Kelly denied bail following prison attack

R. Kelly was denied bail by a federal appeals court in New York City on Tuesday after being attacked by a fellow inmate behind bars.

The I Believe I Can Fly hitmaker, who is in prison awaiting trial on a series of child sex abuse charges, was attacked in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, New York last month.

Following the incident, his lawyer insisted it was reason enough for the singer to be released on bail - however, he's been deemed a danger and a flight risk, and the appeals court said prosecutors proved that "no condition or combination of conditions could assure against those risks".

Officials added that the Ignition star had no "compelling reason" for a temporary release.

Mike Leonard, an attorney for the Grammy winner, called the ruling "very disappointing and somewhat surprising" because it appeared that judges understood that Kelly could not prepare for trial while incarcerated.

Fellow prisoner Jeremiah Farmer recently identified himself as Kelly's attacker, insisting he thought the violent act would raise the profile of his battle for freedom. Farmer is facing mandatory life in prison in a racketeering conspiracy, according to the Chicago Tribune.