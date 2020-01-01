NEWS Ciara aiming to lose 48lbs after welcoming son Newsdesk Share with :





Ciara is encouraging fellow mothers to join her as she starts her post-baby fitness regime.



The 34-year-old singer welcomed her third child, baby son Win Harrison Wilson, in July, and she took to Instagram to share a motivational post to try and inspire her followers.



“48lbs to go!” Ciara captioned a snap of her posing in a white swimsuit. “Starting the game plan tomorrow!! P.s. don’t know how easy it’s going be considering 3 baby’s now! Going to work really hard at this! Let’s go Mamma’s.”



The 1, 2 Step hitmaker is already mum to Sienna Princess, three, who she shares with husband Russell Wilson, and six-year-old son Future Zahir, with her ex Future.



Ciara candidly shared her pregnancy journey with fans on social media, including empowering videos of her trying to stay fit and active while heavily pregnant.



She also recently explained the sweet meaning behind her son Win's name, and said it was a touching reference to her NFL quarterback husband.



"That is Daddy. I give credit to Dad,” she told Entertainment Tonight. "Russell would always be like, 'Here's Win shortstop.' He plays a whole thing out. And, then obviously Harrison was his dad's first name, which is really sweet and precious.”



"There was a lot of love and thought put into it.”