Katy Perry's mother was 'touched' by namecheck on new album

Katy Perry has namechecked her mother in a track on her new album, Smile.

Katy had a strict religious upbringing, with the star admitting in 2018 she had put her parents, Mary and Keith Hudson, 'through hell and back and back!' due to her racy career choices.

However, the Firework hitmaker said her mum loves her new record and was moved to receive a namecheck on the track Only Love.

"I played it for my mom, she was very touched," the pop superstar told the Associated Press.

Katy recalled the song was completed at the start of the coronavirus pandemic: "This song really talks about if life were to hand you a curveball, and the weird thing is that I was putting the finishing touches on it, vocally, in my bedroom during that week of March 13 when everyone went into lockdown and everybody was, like, scrubbing their lemons and buying thousands of toilet paper rolls."

Adding that the track's themes of reaching out to loved ones are universal, Katy remarked: "This song is really about, like, at the end of it all ... what are we gonna say? 'Oh, I wished I worked one more day.' Or are you just going to say, 'I wish I had a little bit more love. I wish I connected with my brother or my sister or my mom or my dad just a little bit more, or my partner or my children or whomever.' You know? I just want a little bit more love."

Smile will be released on Friday.