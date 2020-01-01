Megan Thee Stallion claims Tory Lanez was the one who shot her

Megan Thee Stallion has alleged Tory Lanez was the person who shot her at a Hollywood Hills party last month.

The 25-year-old was shot as she left the party with fellow rapper Lanez, who was arrested shortly after the incident and charged with possession of a firearm. It wasn't clear who was responsible for shooting Megan, but the WAP star, who had to undergo surgery following the drama, took to Instagram live on Thursday night to set the record straight about exactly what happened that evening.

"Y’all h*es so worried ’bout it. Yes, this n***a Tory shot me,” she said. "You shot me. And you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and s**t. Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you dragging it...

"I never hit you. Muthaf**kas was like, ‘Oh she mad ’cause he was tryna f**k with Kylie (Jenner).’ No I wasn’t. You dry shot me.

"Everybody in the car... it’s only four muthaf**kas in the car. Me, you, my homegirl and yo security. Everybody in the car arguing...

"I get out the car, I’m done arguing. I don’t wanna argue no more. I get out. I’m walking away. This n***a, from out the backseat of the car, start shooting me. You shot me. I ain’t get cut by no glass."

Megan went on to claim that the initial reports that she'd cut her foot on glass emerged because that's what she told the police in the first instance. Explaining that officers who arrived on the scene after being called by neighbours were already "aggressive", Megan added that she "wasn't about to tell police that we black people have a gun in the car" because she was "scared" considering the questions about police brutality following the death of George Floyd at the hands of officers.

Tory has yet to respond to Megan's account of the evening's drama.