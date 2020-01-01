NEWS Billie Eilish: 'Vote like our lives and the world depend on it' Newsdesk Share with :





Billie Eilish called on fellow Americans to "vote like our lives and the world depend on it" during her performance at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.



The 18-year-old pop star performed her recent hit single 'my future' at the political convention on Wednesday (19.08.20), where she urged everyone to vote against current US President Donald Trump being re-elected, and to instead vote for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.



In a powerful speech, in which she called out Trump for not doing enough when it comes to climate change, the current Covid-19 crisis, and fighting against racism and equality, the 'bad guy' hitmaker said: "Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about. We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and Covid, not deny them. Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality, and that starts by voting for someone who understands how much is at stake, someone who is building a team that shares our values.

It starts with voting against Donald Trump and for Joe Biden.



"Silence is not an option and we cannot sit this one out. "We all have to vote like our lives and the world depend on it, because they do. The only way to be certain of the future is to make it ourselves."



John Legend, Jennifer Hudson and The Chicks also performed.



Previous Democratic conventions have drawn on the party's heavy support from the entertainment industry.

Back in 2016 when the last election was held, Broadway stars, including Audra McDonald and Idina Menzel, gathered to sing 'What the World Needs Now', whilst some of this year's talent - including Jennifer Hudson, Billy Porter, and John Legend - had already performed at fundraising events for presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, Billie was vocal on Instagram about supporting the Black Lives Matter movement this summer and vowed to use her enormous platform for good.



She wrote: "I've been trying to take this week to figure out how to address this delicately. I have an enormous platform, and I try really hard to be respectful and take time to think through what I say and how I say it.......but holy f***** s*** I'm just gonna start talking. If I hear one more person say "aLL liVeS maTteR" one more f***** time I'm gonna lose my f***** mind #justiceforgeorgefloyd #blacklivesmatter (sic)."