Rihanna: ‘Creating skincare and make-up is a different process’

Rihanna had a totally different experience creating the Fenty Skin line to her Fenty Beauty range.



Alongside her music career, Rihanna has become a force to be reckoned with in the fashion and beauty arena.



Her latest foray is Fenty Skin, which dropped at the end of July with an initial three-piece gender neutral line.



It comes just shy of three years since she released her Fenty Beauty brand.



"I’ve always seen the Fenty brand as more than just make-up, and I knew I wanted to make skin care from the very beginning," she detailed to Harper's Bazaar. "It was just about getting it right. You have to live with the formulas for a while and test them in different ways. It’s very different from make-up in that sense. It takes a long time."



Her own interest in beauty came from watching her mother apply skincare, make-up and perfume, as a little girl growing up in Barbados.



For the advertising campaign, she recruited fellow musicians A$AP Rocky and Lil Nas X to pose alongside her.



And Rihanna is super proud about how sustainable Fenty Skin is, telling fans there’s no need to use wipes or cotton pads when applying the products.



“I want you to know that Fenty Skin is a clean brand," she said. "It's vegan, it's gluten-free and it's very earth-conscious... I used to use a lot of make-up wipes - a lot - and I didn't really realise what that was doing to the planet and so I think it's kind of a wrap for make-up wipes.”