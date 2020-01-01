NEWS Lizzo urging fans to vote Newsdesk Share with :





Lizzo is encouraging U.S. citizens to vote through her new campaign with eyewear brand Quay Australia.



It marks the Juice hitmaker’s second collaboration with Quay, following on from the eight-piece QUAY X LIZZO sunglasses and accessories collection which launched in May.



Her new drop once again features a range of glasses, as well as a face mask with the word Vote displayed across the front.



“Voting is a big way to contribute and to feel like we’re making a change,” Lizzo said in a statement. “But the power of voting in mid-term and local elections wasn’t something I was taught in school. I want to be part of informing future generations of our power. Representation is important to me. It helps people feel seen. It celebrates diversity. The American people deserve to feel seen and we deserve a government that reflects our beautiful diverse country and ideals."



And to further drive home the message, Quay has partnered with the NAACP Legal Defence and Education Fund (LDF) and the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.



The brand is pledging $100,000 to LDF's Prepared to Vote initiative to protect voting rights and to support Black political engagement and the Lawyers' Committee's Election Protection programme.



“(Lizzo) represents what we are standing for in this moment,” Quay’s chief executive officer Jodi Bricker explained. “The importance of representation, of having a voice and using it to advocate for yourself and others, of being an active participant in our communities. Lizzo is all of these things, and with it, strikes the perfect balance of sharing the messages that matter and still spreading the joy that is her. It’s an honour for us to stand with her to confront these injustices and support the fight for voter access.”



America votes for its next president in November.