Chrissy Teigen cradles bump as she confirms third pregnancy

Chrissy Teigen has confirmed she is pregnant for the third time in a new video.

The Bring The Funny host took to social media on Thursday to share a clip of herself posing in front of a mirror while showing off her bump.

"Look at this third baby s**t," the 34-year-old model said, while wearing a pair of black leggings and an open blazer. "What the... oh my God."

The pregnancy confirmation came hours after she and husband John Legend hinted that they were expecting baby number three during the final moments of John's Wild music video.

Chrissy stars as John's love interest in the promo, which ends with a shot of the couple looking out towards the water off the coast of Punta Mita, Mexico, with John hugging his wife from behind as she cradles her growing belly.

The couple is already parents to daughter Luna, four, and son Miles, two, who also joined them in the Wild promo.

Miles bares his butt in his brief appearance and Chrissy has revealed that was because he just didn't want to wear any clothes.

"He refused to put pants on! He just would not! So we used what we could," the star explained during a YouTube livestream to celebrate the video's premiere on Thursday.