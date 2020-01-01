Sia pledges $70,000 to Australians experiencing hardship amid Covid-19 crisis

Sia has pledged $100,000 Australian dollars ($70,000, £54,000) to Australians experiencing hardship amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Chandelier hitmaker, who was born in Adelaide and now resides in Los Angeles, told the Fitzy and Wippa radio show on Friday she prefers spending her money on meaningful experiences and giving back to those who need it most.

"It's the only thing that's worth doing, there is no meaning to having money," the star insisted. "I'm into experiences, memorable experiences, meaningful experiences, with my friends and people who are suffering that I'm able to help."

Announcing the donation during the radio duo's 'We've got your back' segment, The Greatest star, who recently became a grandmother at 44 after adopting two 18-year-old boys last year, said: "You can decide how ever you want to make it happen and choose the people who need it most... I think it would be really fun to collaborate.

"I'll make sure my people call your people, and that gets transferred into the people that you think it needs to go to," she added.

Elsewhere in the interview, the singer revealed she has been sending Christmas presents to a man who didn't receive any gifts when he was a child in an orphanage.

Sia said she wrote him a letter from Father Christmas explaining that "an administrative problem at the North Pole" was the reason why he was left out of the festivities.

'So, I sent him once a month, I sent him a Christmas present for each year that has been alive and that's the kind of thing that makes me feel really really good,' she explained.