NEWS Dolly Parton is set to release a Christmas album Newsdesk Share with :





The ‘9 to 5’ hitmaker will release ‘A Holly Dolly Christmas’ on October 2, more than two months before the holiday season begins.



‘A Holly Dolly Christmas’ is set to be released through Butterfly Records in partnership with 12Tone Music, and will mark Dolly’s first festive album in 30 years, after ‘Home for Christmas’ was released in 1990.



The album will feature some of the timeless Christmas songs we all know and love as well as several original tracks, five of which were written solely by the 72-year-old country icon herself, with one additional track co-written by Dolly and Kent Wells.



The record also features guest appearances from some of the star’s dearest friends, including Michael Bublé, Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon and Willie Nelson, plus a special song with her brother, Randy Parton.



In a statement, Dolly said: “I am so excited to announce my new Christmas album ‘A Holly Dolly Christmas’. I have recorded several Christmas classics like 'Holly Jolly Christmas’, as well as some new material that I hope might become Christmas classics.



“I've recorded five duets with five very special artists as you can see. I figured since everybody probably wouldn't get to celebrate Christmas as usual this year, I wanted to be creative instead of sitting around at the house this summer. So I put on my mask, gloves and practiced social distancing, as well as all of the wonderful musicians and singers, and we proceeded to put together what I think is some of the best work that I've ever done.



“Kent Wells produced the album. As you know, Kent has been my friend, band leader and producer for many years. He's outdone himself on this one. I'm just hoping that you're gonna love it as much as we loved putting it together. So enjoy and Merry Christmas!”



‘A Holly Dolly Christmas’ is available now worldwide for pre-order and pre-save, and will be release on October 2, 2020.



The track listing for ‘A Holly Dolly Christmas’ is as follows:



1. ‘Holly Jolly Christmas’ - Dolly Parton

2. ‘Christmas Is’ (feat. Miley Cyrus) - Dolly Parton

3. ‘Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas’ - Dolly Parton, Michael Bublé

4. ‘Christmas On The Square’ - Dolly Parton

5. ‘Circle Of Love’ - Dolly Parton

6. ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ - Dolly Parton, Jimmy Fallon

7. ‘Comin’ Home For Christmas’ - Dolly Parton

8. ‘Christmas Where We Are’ (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) - Dolly Parton

9. ‘Pretty Paper’ - Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson

10. ‘Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus’ - Dolly Parton

11. ‘You Are My Christmas’ (feat. Randy Parton) - Dolly Parton

12. ‘Mary, Did You Know?’ - Dolly Parton