Gloria Estefan: 'It was a joy to play Naya Rivera's mother on Glee'

Gloria Estefan has shared her fond memories of working with the late Naya Rivera on hit Fox series Glee.

Following the actress' tragic drowning in Lake Piru, California last month, the hitmaker, who played Naya's character Santana Lopez's mother on the show, spoke with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM and revealed she loved working with the star.

“Naya was really down to earth and warm and it was a joy to play her mom,” Gloria shared. “She had really amazing singing chops. We were working on music and then she got pregnant. She married and got pregnant. So she got side-tracked in that respect.”

Naya was reported missing on 8 July after taking her four-year-old son Josey on a boat ride, and her body was discovered just days later following an extensive police search.

The Anything for You star also opened up her reaction when she initially heard of the 33-year-old's disappearance, confessing: “When I heard what happened, and the baby was on board... deep down inside as a mom you know that she would have never left that baby along unless something happened to her.

“I hope she is remembered as a wonderful triple threat,” she added. “It’s just such a shame. It broke my heart.”

Naya was laid to rest in a private service at the famous Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles on 24 July, and it was revealed that the cause of death was recorded as "drowning" on her death certificate, which was obtained by People.

It also notes she died within "minutes", and no other significant health conditions were found to have contributed to her passing.