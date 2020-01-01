NEWS Lewis Capaldi not releasing any new music in 2020 because everyone has 'suffered enough' Newsdesk Share with :





Lewis Capaldi has quipped that he's not releasing any new music in 2020 because everyone has "suffered enough".



The Scottish superstar - who released his record-breaking debut album, 'Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent’, last year - may have been busy penning new material during lockdown, but he doesn't plan on sharing any of it with his fans until 2021, as he joked they’ve been through enough sadness amid the coronavirus pandemic.



The 'Before You Go' hitmaker is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper as saying: "Hopefully I will release a new song and a new album next year.



"I won't release another album this year or anything.



"I think people have suffered enough in 2020 they don't need another song from me."



He continued: "So far we've written like 50 songs for it and like three or four of them are good, which is a good ratio I think.



"I am surprised at how productive I have been during lockdown as I thought I'd just sit in my pants all day and that would be it."



And those expecting a collaboration from the 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker will be disappointed, as he admitted he's not willing to "split the cash" with a duet partner.



He said: "I think for my second album I want to keep it just me, as the problem is if you do a collaboration with someone you need to split the money.



"And I am a selfish man and I do not want to split the cash with anyone!"



Meanwhile, the 23-year-old BRIT-winner revealed the one piece of advice that Ed Sheeran gave him.



He added: "What was interesting about Ed, he was like, 'Just remember fame doesn't change you, it changes everyone else around you.'



"That was pretty heavy but also it's a good point, I don't feel any different or anything.



"He's been great, me and Ed have kept in touch and he's been lovely."