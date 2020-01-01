Cardi B still shocked by lack of charges following Breonna Taylor's death

Cardi B has expressed disbelief that the police officers who killed Breonna Taylor are still walking free.

Taylor, an emergency medical worker, was fatally shot multiple times in her own home in Louisville, Kentucky, in March during a bungled drug raid.

Speaking with Elle U.S. magazine, WAP hitmaker Cardi questioned why the cops haven't been charged over their actions.

"That is so insane to me. (I saw) Breonna Taylor's name everywhere, but I didn't really know her story. What they did to her is really f**ked up. Really f**ked up," she exclaimed.

"What's the excuse? Why is the cop not in jail? Wasn't what he did a crime? It's a crime," the Bodak Yellow star continued.

"And no apology. No apology. No video of the cop coming out crying, 'I f**ked up'... Nothing. It's nothing. I don't even know how her mom still holds her head up. Unbelievable," she raged.

Marking 150 days since Taylor's death on Monday, stars including Jessica Alba and Olivia Wilde have shared photos of themselves modelling T-shirts in support of a campaign, created by Phenomenal in partnership with the Breonna Taylor Foundation, with the slogan, 'Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor', and promoting the message, 'Say her name'.