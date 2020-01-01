Rick Ross urges Kanye West to give him a call

Rick Ross is reaching out to pal Kanye West, urging the Stronger hitmaker to get in touch so they can talk about the issues swirling around the wannabe politician.

Ross reveals he hasn't spoken to his collaborator since Kanye announced his plans to run for public office a month ago and then put his marriage to Kim Kardashian on the line with a series of bizarre claims and admissions.

During an online interview last week, Ross refused to talk about the drama surrounding Kanye, insisting he wanted to speak to his fellow rapper first.

"I just don’t want to drop him on his head yet because it ain’t clear to me what’s going on," the Teflon Don rapper said. "I just see what headlines come across, and we know a lot of that s**t (is) inaccurate. So I’m gonna wait for his phone call again and hopefully, I’m up to catch that motherf**ker and ask a few questions. He gotta clarify some things, though. It ain’t looking good."

Meanwhile, Ross has offered to host Kanye's first Sunday Service event post-coronavirus.

Following the pandemic-related shutdown, West was forced to axe his weekly gospel gatherings, which he launched in 2018.

"Tell ye to have Sunday Service on my lawn," Ross tweeted.