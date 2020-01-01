Jason Derulo 'knocks' Will Smith's teeth out in golf prank

Jason Derulo appears to have pulled off another dental prank - and this time it involved Will Smith.

The singer posted a video of himself taking a few golf tips from Smith on TikTok, but the footage suggests the get together did not go to plan.

As Jason prepares to swing a golf club, Will gets too close and loses his front teeth when his pal connects with his mouth.

"I don’t like this game @willsmith," Jason captioned the footage, in which Will shows off a toothless smile.

But no one thinks the prank is for real after Jason pretended to lose his two front teeth while enjoying corn on the cob earlier this summer. The popstar duped fans into thinking he'd suffered a dental emergency as he attempted to eat a cob attached to the end of an electric drill.

He returned to social media hours after the prank to post a video of himself wearing a silk scarf over his mouth, and when he pulled the covering down he revealed a perfect smile.