Azealia Banks 'fine' after causing concern with worrying posts

Azealia Banks has assured fans she's "fine" after sparking concern with a string of worrying posts online.

The 29-year-old 212 hitmaker posted multiple videos on Instagram on Sunday, giving her followers cause for concern with messages including, "I'd rather die a hero than some b**ch people make fun of," and, "My soul is tired, I'm ready to go... Yeah I think I'm done here".

However, later on Sunday evening Banks returned to the site to share an update with fans, insisting that she's feeling "better" now, alongside a selfie of her smiling.

"I'm fine, better than I was before," she captioned the shot.

The star, who also revealed she has been seeking help for some time, did not elaborate on her previous messages, or reveal what had prompted her to share the worrying posts, which included: "This pandemic, extreme lack of social interaction, no intimacy, combined with constant public ridicule is making life harder than its worth. I think I will end my tenure here on earth soon.”

Banks also told fans she, "will document my last times and release a film for you all to finally understand me, from my perspective," and, "try my best to finish the projects I promised I would beforehand with whatever strength Is left."

She then asked followers not to "bombard" her with messages, insisting: "I am not in pain. I am at peace,” leading to fans fearing the star was considering ending her life.