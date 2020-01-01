Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion call on famous pals to star in WAP video

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's new video is a star-studded affair, with cameo appearances from their celebrity friends including Kylie Jenner.

The pair dropped the video for their collaboration WAP on Thursday, with fans quick to point out the famous faces.

The video sees Cardi and Megan exploring a mansion that features butt sculptures, breast fountains, tigers and leopards. Kylie makes an appearance as she struts her stuff around the house in a plunging leopard-print bodysuit and matching cape, before former Fifth Harmony star Normani is seen showing off her impressive dance moves in another room.

Rosalia, Rubi Rose, Sukihana, and Mulatto are also seen dancing in separate rooms as Megan and Cardi explore the mansion.

Cardi took to Instagram prior to the release of the song and accompanying video, to tell fans that it would feature the "censored version" of the tune.

"I just want to let y'all know, I wanna give y'all the heads up, the music video is going to be the censored version of the song, because the song is so nasty that YouTube was like, 'Hold on, wait a minute, someone might be too Goddamn nasty," she explained to fans.

During an interview with Massachusetts station Hot95.9, Cardi revealed why she wanted to collaborate with Megan.

"The song is really nasty...," she said. "My verses and the hook has been the same since before Megan was there. So it just always been a nasty song and it's like, 'Who's saying more nastier things than Megan?'"

Revealing how difficult it was to make the song acceptable for radio, she added: "It was really hard for me to clean this song up."

WAP is the lead single from Cardi's long-awaited second album,the follow-up to her 2018 debut Invasion of Privacy.