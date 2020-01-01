NEWS Keke Palmer to host MTV Video Music Awards Newsdesk Share with :





Actress Keke Palmer will host the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.



The TV favourite will join BTS, Doja Cat, and J Balvin onstage at the prizegiving in New York City, the first to air live and in person since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down all awards shows and music events.



“We’re thrilled to have the multitalented Keke Palmer as this year’s VMAs host,” Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming and events for ViacomCBS Media Networks, said in a statement. “Keke is an energetic force and a quadruple threat with unmatched comedic wit who will make this year’s show truly unforgettable.”



K-pop superstars BTS will make their performance debut at the MTV Video Music Awards with the TV premiere of their first complete English-language single, Dynamite. The Boy With Luv hitmakers are also up for three honours.



Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga lead the way with nine nominations each for the 2020 MTV VMAs, while Billie Eilish and The Weeknd are close behind with six nods apiece.



MTV has introduced two new categories to acknowledge releases during the coronavirus lockdown: Best Quarantine Performance and Best Music Video From Home.



Fans can cast their votes for each prize online, with polls closing on 23 August.



The 2020 MTV VMAs will be held at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on August 30.