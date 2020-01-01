NEWS Frank Ocean's brother confirmed dead after car crash Newsdesk Share with :





The Ventura County Medical Examiner has confirmed singer Frank Ocean's brother was killed in a car crash on Sunday morning.



Ryan Breaux, aka Ryan Moore, died from blunt force head injuries in a single vehicle collision in Thousand Oaks, California. The driver of the Tesla, Ezekial Bishop, was also killed in the crash.



The car collided with a tree and burst unto flames. Breaux and Bishop were pronounced dead at the scene.



Breaux was the younger brother of singer Ocean, real name Christopher Breaux.



Ocean dedicated the song Orion from his 2011 Lonny Breaux mixtape to his little brother and Ryan also featured in Ocean’s song Futura Free.