Frank Ocean's 18-year-old brother dies in car crash

Frank Ocean's 18-year-old brother Ryan Breaux was reportedly killed in a car crash in the early hours of Sunday morning.



According to ABC News, two people were killed after the vehicle collided with a tree in Thousand Oaks, California, at around 1.30am. While authorities have yet to confirm the identity of those in the car, influencer B Scott reported that the victims were Breaux and his friend Zeek Bishop.



While the cause of the crash remains under investigation, it seems as though the car swerved off the road and struck the tree in the central reservation. Deputies told ABC News that the vehicle was already engulfed in flames when they arrived on the scene.



Following the reports of his death, hordes of Breaux's friends took to social media to pay their respects, with Pierce Brosnan's son Paris among those remembering his late pal.



“To my brother, who was talented beyond belief, possessed a heart of gold, had an energy that was infectious, a smile & laugh that lifted everyone’s spirit, and was a loyal and authentic friend to anyone he knew,” Paris wrote, alongside several photos of himself and Ryan. “You were just getting started and ready to show the world who you were. You were a leader and you had a whole army of loyal soldiers behind you.



"I will carry you in my heart always. Until I see you again brother. Ryan Breaux forever & Zeek Bishop forever."



Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's son Brandon Thomas Lee also paid tribute to Ryan, writing on his Instagram page: "You gave us all love and laughter brother,” Brandon Thomas Lee wrote. “Love you forever. I hope I get to see you again one day.”



Ocean has yet to comment on his brother's reported passing on his own social media pages.