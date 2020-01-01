NEWS Toni Braxton breaks silence with 'sisters are everything' tweet following Tamar's overdose Newsdesk Share with :





Toni Braxton has broken her silence following her sister Tamar's apparent overdose, sharing a message to her 3.4 million Instagram followers that "family is everything".



Tamar, 43, was staying with boyfriend David Adefeso at the Ritz Carlton Residences in Los Angeles two weeks ago when she was rushed to hospital after taking a concoction of alcohol and prescription pills, reported The Blast.

She was then transferred to another hospital facility in Los Angeles, where she is receiving more specialised mental health treatment, a spokesperson confirmed.



Toni has been quiet on her social media pages amid her sibling's health scare, but posted for the first time since 7 July on Wednesday, as she shared a picture of herself and her sisters.



"Family is everything! Especially sisters!" the Braxton Family Values star wrote alongside the picture.



Toni was quickly inundated with messages of support from her followers, many of whom said they had been praying for Tamar's recovery following what is reported to have been a suicide attempt.