Selena Gomez teases 'exciting things' in Instagram video

Selena Gomez teased her Instagram followers by sharing news of "so many exciting" new projects in a video on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old singer hasn't been a particularly active user on the site of late, and in the new video, she promised fans she would "be a little bit more involved" online and would soon be sharing news of the projects she has been working on.

"Hey! I wanted to take some time to do a quick message for you guys because I haven't been posting that much," the Rare star said. "I just wanted to let you know that I love you guys and I miss you and there's so many exciting things coming up that I can't wait to share with all of you."

"I just think at the beginning of this year, with everything going on, it felt a little insensitive to post things that may be a little just... joyful or celebratory, it was really hard for me," she continued, seemingly referring to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement.

While Selena didn't let slip any further details about what she's working on, she added: "I've taken the time to learn, truly learn about what's going on and I continue to make that my priority. But, just letting you know that I'm going to be a little bit more involved and I'm just sending more love and gonna show you some more of my personal stuff and what I have been doing."

"Thank you for being here, and thank you for supporting me always and I will talk to you soon," the star concluded her post.