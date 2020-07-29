Sam Smith set to release a collaboration with Burna Boy called 'My Oasis'

The British pop star took to social media to tease a brief clip of the upcoming track featuring the Nigerian singer.They captioned the clip: "New song 'My Oasis' with @burnaboygram. Released 7.20pm BST tomorrow!! (sic)"The collaboration comes after the 'How Do You Sleep?' singer delayed the release of their album due to the coronavirus pandemic and decided to change the name of the LP. Sam also opened up about how the new tracks are "really deep" and delve into their "queerness".They explained: "It's really deep into exploring my gender, exploring my queerness. I changed my pronouns and I was feeling so happy to be myself. I was going out in Los Angeles a lot and I was dancing and I was drinking loads, having a wonderful time with all my friends. I went into the studio and the guys who were writing with me said: 'What do you want to say?'"Sam previously shared their decision to remove the word "die" from the title of their upcoming LP because they felt "really uncomfortable" releasing a record named 'To Die For' amid a global health pandemic.The Grammy-winner explained: "My new album had the word die in the title and I felt really uncomfortable with what is happening [coronavirus] and its important for me to be sensitive to my fans. This has been a really sad time I'm going to change the album name and cover."As for when fans can expect the record, which is currently untitled, they said: "When I know everyone is safe and good I will release the album."And the 'Writing's On The Wall' singer said the record is "ready to go" as soon as the pandemic "calms down".They said: "The tone of the song 'To Die For' in the title didn't feel right. I have an album ready to go whenever this all calms down or whenever it feels right. There's a whole record there to go."