Demi Lovato joins GLAAD Media Awards line-up

Demi Lovato has been added to the the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards line-up.

The singer, who became engaged to actor Max Ehrich last week, will be among the celebrities making special cameos during the ceremony on Thursday, which went digital as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Jennifer Garner, Charli XCX, Kandi Burruss, and Ben Platt will also be popping up online during the livestream, joining previously-announced stars like Dolly Parton, Cara Delevingne, Gabrielle Union, and rising R&B artists Chloe x Halle, who will be performing.

Also staging musical performances will be The Politician actor Platt, and singer/songwriter Shea Diamond.

Comedians Fortune Feimster and Gina Yashere will serve as co-hosts of the show, during which TV guru Ryan Murphy, superstar Taylor Swift, and Pose director Janet Mock will be presented with special awards.

The GLAAD Media Awards will take place at 8pm ET on 30 July on the organisation's Facebook page.

The prize-giving will then air on America's Logo network on 3 August.