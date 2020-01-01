Alicia Keys to executive produce documentary on female African-American entertainers

Alicia Keys is set to executive produce a feature-length documentary about Nina Simone, Cicely Tyson, and other iconic African-American women entertainers for PBS.

The No One hitmaker is developing the production American Masters: How It Feels To Be Free, which will also focus on the careers of Lena Horne, Abbey Lincoln, Diahann Carroll and Pam Grier.

The film will examine how the six stars overcame racist stereotypes and to become prominent figures in the entertainment industry.

Based on the book How It Feels To Be Free: Black Women Entertainers and the Civil Rights Movement by Ruth Feldstein, it will feature interviews and archival performances from the women profiled and conversations with Keys, Halle Berry, Lena Waithe, Meagan Good, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, and Samuel L. Jackson.

"I am proud to be a part of such a meaningful, important project," Alicia shares in a statement. "Art is the most powerful medium on the planet, and I continue to be inspired by and learn from these powerful, brave and stereotype-shattering women who leveraged their success as artists to fearlessly stand up against racism, sexism, exclusion and harassment. I honor their courage by celebrating their stories and continuing the work they started."

How It Feels To Be Free will air in early 2021.