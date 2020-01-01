NEWS Kanye West expanding team of political advisors amid presidential bid hurdles Newsdesk Share with :





Kanye West has reportedly hired additional political advisors to help him secure spots on the ballot in more states amid his presidential bid.



The rapper has missed the filing deadline in several states and he’ll have to rely on write-in votes in those areas. Despite the already-existing hurdles, sources told TMZ he's tapped a team of advisors who are hiring people to work on the campaign.



According to the publication, the Flashing Lights star's people are also recruiting volunteers, and they've contracted third-party organisations to assist with spreading campaign awareness across the country and gathering enough signatures to get him on the ballot the remaining states.



Volunteers are reportedly canvassing for signatures in West Virginia, hitting popular spots including restaurants and shopping malls, with campaign staffers working in New York ahead of Thursday's deadline to qualify for the ballot, despite ongoing concerns about the hitmaker's mental health following multiple outbursts on Twitter and at his first campaign rally in South Carolina earlier this month.



In West Virginia, sources from the Secretary of State's office told TMZ Kanye needs 7,144 signatures by Monday to get on the ballot. If he is successful, it will trigger a review to verify every person is indeed a registered voter.



The campaign previously hit a roadblock as Illinois officials were forced to review the validity of the signatures gathered to secure his place on the state's November ballot, after three objections have been lodged with Illinois State Board of Elections chiefs since the paperwork was filed.



An investigation is ongoing.