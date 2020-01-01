NEWS Wiley insists he's 'not racist' after offensive outburst Newsdesk Share with :





Grime rapper Wiley has publicly apologised for his recent anti-Semitic online rant, and self-declared he is 'not racist'.



The Wearing My Rolex hitmaker has been under fire ever since he began posting offensive comments to Twitter on Friday when he declared Jews made him 'sick', compared the Jewish community to the Ku Klux Klan, and insisted Israel should not be a Jewish state.



The outburst led Wiley to be dropped by his longtime manager, John Woolf, who is Jewish.

He also became the subject of an investigation by Britain's Metropolitan Police.

Earlier this week Facebook and Instagram banned the rapper, with Twitter executives following suit and permanently shutting down his profile on Wednesday, days after suspending his account.



Now, in an interview with Sky News, Wiley, whose real name is Richard Kylea Cowie Jr., has expressed remorse for his Twitter tirade.



"My comments should not have been directed to all Jews or Jewish people," he said.



"I want to apologise for generalising, and I want to apologise for comments that were looked at as anti-Semitic," he lamented.

Wiley's remarks were reportedly made following a dispute with Woolf.



"I just want to apologise for generalising and going outside of the people who I was talking to within the workspace and workplace I work in," Wiley added, "I'm not racist, you know. I'm a businessman. My thing should have stayed between me and my manager, I get that."