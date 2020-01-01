Kim Kardashian returns to Los Angeles alone after tense reunion with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian was pictured returning to Los Angeles alone on Tuesday, following a tense reunion with her husband Kanye West in Wyoming.

The reality star flew to the ranch she shares with her spouse after revealing that the concerning behaviour Kanye has been exhibiting in recent weeks is part of the rapper's most recent bipolar episode.

On Monday, Kim was pictured in floods of tears during what appeared to be a strained conversation with Kanye in their car, following reports she's been trying to get him help for his mental health struggles.

And just 24 hours later, the mother-of-four was seen arriving back in Los Angeles, prompting rumours the reunion didn't go well.

Kim's LA return also comes amid claims that she and her family are doing their best to shield her and Kanye's four kids - North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and 14-month-old Psalm - from the Gold Digger star's worrying behaviour.

"She is shielding the kids. All of her family is. They’ve circled around the kids and are insulating them from all of this,” a source told People.com. "And everyone else has decided to create an atmosphere of normalcy around them. They don’t need to see such a public meltdown."

Kanye's headline-making antics included him claiming that he and Kim considered aborting North, alleging that he's been trying to divorce Kim for two years, and suggesting that his wife is attempting to have him sectioned under the mental health act.