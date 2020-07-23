Ciara gives birth to second son

Ciara has welcomed a new baby, a son she has called Win.

The 34-year-old singer and her husband, Russell Wilson, announced the new arrival via Instagram.

"Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You! Win Harrison Wilson 7.23.2020 8lbs 1 oz," Wilson captioned a photo of the beaming couple, with little Win napping on mum's chest.

Ciara shared the same message beneath a shot of herself scowling at the camera from her hospital bed while holding baby Win and wearing a face mask.

The new mum has also posted a video taken moments after Win's birth, during which she sings Happy Birthday to the newborn.

The baby is Ciara's third child - she has a six-year-old son, named Future, from her romance with rapper Future, and a daughter, Sienna, she shares with her husband.

The singer recently revealed she was taking extra precautions to protect her then-unborn child during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Explaining the safety measures she used when going for an ultrasound scan, the Goodies hitmaker told British Vogue: "I wanted to be really cautious. When the image of the baby came on the screen, I FaceTimed Russ in the car so that he could see. I had a little Ziploc bag of gloves for the appointment and then I had my mask. When I went from one room to the other, I switched to a new pair of gloves."

The star says going to have a scan without her husband was particularly tough because he is such a doting dad.

"We women carry the baby, but for my husband, being in the room and listening to the heartbeat in real-time is one of his ways of connecting," she explained, adding: "For him not to be part of that was a symbol of this time that we're living through."